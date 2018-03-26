Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among winners

Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners.

Nickelodeon has announced the winners for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Celebrating kids’ favorites across movies, television, music and digital, this year’s include: Dwayne Johnson,  “Stranger Things” and Zendaya.

The ceremony which held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, was hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena.

Check out the winners:

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Favorite Movie Actreess

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle “MJ” Jones, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Favorite Animated Movie

Coco

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Demi Lovato

Favorite Song

“Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Camila Cabello 

Favorite Global Music Star

ASIA: BTS

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show

Stranger Things

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite TV Actor

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Favorite TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

THER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

Liza Koshy

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Instagram Pet

Jiffpom

Favorite Dance Trend

Backpack Kid

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2018

The Nickelodeon 2018 Kids Choice Awards aired on Nickelodeon South Africa (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 17h05 CAT / 16:05 WAT/ 18:05 EAT on Sunday, March 25.

