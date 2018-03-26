Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among winners
Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners.
Nickelodeon has announced the winners for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Celebrating kids’ favorites across movies, television, music and digital, this year’s include: Dwayne Johnson, “Stranger Things” and Zendaya.
The ceremony which held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, was hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena.
Check out the winners:
FILM:
Favorite Movie
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Favorite Movie Actreess
Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle “MJ” Jones, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Favorite Animated Movie
Coco
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Demi Lovato
Favorite Song
“Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Camila Cabello
Favorite Global Music Star
ASIA: BTS
TELEVISION:
Favorite TV Show
Stranger Things
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite TV Actor
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
Favorite TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
THER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
Liza Koshy
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Instagram Pet
Jiffpom
Favorite Dance Trend
Backpack Kid
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2018
The Nickelodeon 2018 Kids Choice Awards aired on Nickelodeon South Africa (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 17h05 CAT / 16:05 WAT/ 18:05 EAT on Sunday, March 25.
Leave a Reply