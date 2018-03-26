Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among winners

Dwayne Johnson, Stranger Things, Zendaya among 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners.

Nickelodeon has announced the winners for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Celebrating kids’ favorites across movies, television, music and digital, this year’s include: Dwayne Johnson, “Stranger Things” and Zendaya.

The ceremony which held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, was hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena.

Check out the winners:

FILM :

Favorite Movie

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Favorite Movie Actreess

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle “MJ” Jones, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Favorite Animated Movie

Coco

MUSIC : Favorite Music Group Fifth Harmony Favorite Male Artist Shawn Mendes Favorite Female Artist Demi Lovato Favorite Song “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran) Favorite Breakout Artist Camila Cabello Favorite Global Music Star ASIA: BTS TELEVISION: Favorite TV Show Stranger Things Favorite Cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants Favorite TV Actor Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger) Favorite TV Actress Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) THER CATEGORIES: Favorite Funny YouTube Creator Liza Koshy Favorite Musical YouTube Creator JoJo Siwa Favorite Instagram Pet Jiffpom Favorite Dance Trend Backpack Kid Favorite Video Game Just Dance 2018 The Nickelodeon 2018 Kids Choice Awards aired on Nickelodeon South Africa (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) at 17h05 CAT / 16:05 WAT/ 18:05 EAT on Sunday, March 25. Source: Pulse