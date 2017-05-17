1268 Nigerian migrants deported from Libya in one year

1268 Nigerian migrants deported from Libya in one year

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said 1,268 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from December 15, 2016 to May 16, 2017.

Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, NEMA, made the disclosure while receiving a fresh batch of 258 Nigerians who arrived on Tuesday in Lagos.