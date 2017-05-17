The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said 1,268 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from December 15, 2016 to May 16, 2017.
Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, NEMA, made the disclosure while receiving a fresh batch of 258 Nigerians who arrived on Tuesday in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returnees arrived in Lagos, aboard a chartered Libya Airlines Airbus A330-200 with registration number 5A-LAU at about 8:30 p.m.
They were received at the Hajj Camp area of the airport by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.
The fresh returnees came along with 20 children and infants.
They were also brought back by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, and the Nigerian Embassy in Libya.
According to officials, another batch of Nigerians is expected back on May 25, and the exercise will continue as long as those stranded in Libya are willing to return home.
Source: Libyanexpres
Leave a Reply