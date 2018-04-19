10 things in tech you need to know today

1. More than 100 million people pay for Amazon Prime, Amazon’s fast shipping service that includes perks like movie, TV, and music streaming. CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the numbers in his annual shareholder letter.

2. An author who went undercover at an Amazon warehouse and discovered workers peeing in bottles told Business Insider the atmosphere was like “prison.”James Bloodworth said workers were penalised for taking sick days.

3. Third-party trackers on websites can abuse the “Login with Facebook” tool to harvest user data, researchers have found. They can harvest data like user ID, email, name, and even gender.

4. Facebook is working on its own chips, according to Bloomberg. The move would reduce its reliance on companies like Intel, and the company could use chips for hardware devices, AI, or the servers in its data centres.

5. Intel is ditching its smart glasses division. The New Devices Group only showed off its Vaunt smartglasses earlier this year, but Intel has now ceased development and will lay off around 200 people.

6. Marissa Mayer is working on a new tech venture, and is currently working out of Google’s old offices. She hasn’t specified what she is up to, but said she has “some ideas in the consumer space.”

7. Facebook will change its terms of service in May and will start asking users if they want to continue sharing sensitive data like sexual orientation. That’s thanks to a strict new European privacy regulation coming into force next month.

8. Russia is threatening to ban Facebook if the company doesn’t shift its Russian user database into the country. Russia’s media regulator also wants the firm to explain why it has deleted Russian accounts, presumably referencing the deletion of troll accounts with ties to the Kremlin.

9. BenevolentAI, a British startup that uses artificial intelligence to aid drug discovery, has raised $115 million at a $2 billion valuation. The funding comes from existing investors, including Neil Woodford’s fund.

10. An Iceland man arrested for carrying out a $2 million bitcoin heist has escaped from prison and possibly fled to Sweden on the same plane as the Icelandic prime minister. An international arrest warrant has been issued for Sindri Thor Stefansson.

Source: Businessinsider