It’s the ‘remedy for everything but death’

There are many multi-purpose plants and herbs out there one can utilize for achieving total wellness. One of those natural medicines is black seed, otherwise known as Nigella sativa or black cumin. In fact, black seed health benefits are so far-reaching that it has been deemed the ‘remedy for everything but death.’

Read on to find out 10 ways that Nigella sativa can help invigorate your body and heal you:

1. The most shocking thing that black seed has been proven to do thus far is reduce lung cancer cells by 89 percent. The Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine called Nigella sativa a miracle herb partly for this reason.

2. Black seed has been used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine, Ayurvedic medicine, Unani, and Arabic medicine. It has minimal (if any) side effects and adds important nutrients to the diet. If utilized as an essential oil or by eating the seeds directly, it is a powerful antioxidant. Black seed was used by Queen Nefertiti in Egypt, and King Tut even kept a bottle of the oil in his tomb for the afterlife.

3. This herbal medicine is tried and true. There are more than 458 published studies involving black cumin – confirming what Middle Eastern and North African cultures have known for thousands of years about its miraculous powers.

4. There is no other plant quite like it. The chemical composition of the black Nigella sativa seed is diverse, with the seed containing amino acids, proteins, carbohydrates, fixed and volatile oils, alkaloids, saponins and many other compounds that aid in healing and restoring the body. Four primary oils in the seed have astounding antioxidant properties. These are thymoquinone, carvacrol, tanethole and 4-terpineol. More than 100 chemical compounds of this seed are still not understood.

5. Adding on to black seed health benefits, black cumin oil compounds can shrink cancerous tumors by 50 percent, and increase the growth of healthy bone marrow cells by 250 percent.

6. Phytosterols found in black cumin aid in the human body’s production of important hormones, provitamin D and bile acid – aiding in the prevention of endocrine disorders, immune deficiency, and the number one killer in the US – cardiovascular disease.

7. Dr. Gary Null says that “every time you take black cumin you are boosting your immune system and encouraging it to make more killer cells.” Natural killer cells are white blood cells (lymphocytes) that seek out and kill cancerous or otherwise mutating cells that can harm the body.

8. One of the worst kinds of cancer, pancreatic cancer is also one of the most difficult to treat – but not for black cumin. The seed has wiped it out completely according to several anecdotal accounts. What’s more, a study conducted at the Kimmel Cancer Center in Philadelphia found that it reduced a pancreatic tumor by 80 percent.

9. Rich unsaturated omega 6 & 9 acids and phytosterols present in black cumin increase the elasticity of blood vessel walls, decrease capillary fragility and permeability, prevents thrombus formation, and decrease arterial pressure. In other words, Nigella sativa is awesome for your heart.

10. A Pakistani journal has shown that Nigella sativa is wonderful for protecting against antibiotic resistant super bugs. The University of Dhaka in Bangladesh also reportedly found that black cumin fights disease so well that it works better than many pharmaceuticals