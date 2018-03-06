The Founder, Endometriosis Support Group of Nigeria (ESGN), Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has stated that one in every 10 Nigerian women is suffering from endometriosis, a condition in which tissues that normally lines the uterus grows outside it.

He said the condition is however characterised by late diagnosis as most physicians tend to miss it.

Stating this in a press conference in Lagos recently to announce this year’s annual programme to mark endometriosis in Nigeria, he said it was important awareness level is increased so that Nigerians, especially women, and health practitioners are knowledgeable on how to manage the condition.

“ESGN is working on partnering with the private and public sector to help reduce the ignorance around the invisible condition as it severely affects the quality of life of sufferers including all forms of meaningful relationships. It is a common cause of infertility.

“In the past 12 years, we have championed this cause in Nigeria, and we have raised the consciousness about the condition among sufferers, medical practitioners, media and the general public.We believe this is a critical issue that needs to be addressed,” he stated.

According to him, the programme, billed to hold March 10, 2018 with the annual Endo March, will bring a message of hope to sufferers, as new technologies and treatments are becoming available to manage the condition.

“On March 10, we will have a walk to drive awareness about the condition in the city of Lagos. We will commence at 7a.m. from City Mall, Onikan through Awolowo Road to Muri Okunola Park.

“Every year, we try to ensure that our Lagos Endo March is celebrated in commemoration of the International Women’s Day. This year ESGN is partnering the German Endometriosis Scientific Research foundation to help increase awareness among medical practitioners about advancements in the management of endometriosis.”

He explained that a special edition of the Physicians Round Table PRT will hold on Thursday 12th of April 2018 at the Civic Centre, Lagos. The PRT is Nordica’s annual medical conference usually in the month of March and dedicated to Endometriosis.

He said other activities lined up for the endometriosis awareness include secondary schools essay competition. “We have invited twice the number of schools that participated in the competition last year. Winners of the essay competition will be awarded a cash prize and plaque at our Endo Gala slated for April 14, 2018 at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

Source: This Day NG